Calgary police seek further public assistance in July quadruple homicide

New leads in the Calgary police’s investigation into a July quadruple homicide have led them to ask for further public assistance.

On July 10, the bodies of Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Fox’s sister, Tiffany Ear, 39, were found in a burned-out vehicle at a Sage Hill home development site.

The body of Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found July 12 near Highway 22 and Highway 8.

According to Calgary police—who are scheduled to speak on the matter Wednesday afternoon— further investigation has lead police to believe Afower’s body may have been dumped at the north end of the Highway 22 and Highway 8 traffic circle, prior to July 12.

Police are asking motorists who were in the area and might have seen suspicious activity while driving around the traffic circle between July 10 and 12 to contact police.

Investigators are specifically looking for someone to come forward who may have driven a vehicle equipped with dashcam video that may still have footage of the route.

Further, police are asking people in the Moose Jaw, Sask. area to contact police if they find discarded clothing—shirts, pants, shoes, documents or any other materials that may have been burned.

It’s believed that the bag may be in the vicinity of Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw or the Moose Jaw Municipal Airfield.

In July, police located Yu Chieh Liao, 24 (also known as Diana Liao), a person of interest in this case, in Toronto after issuing requests for information into her whereabouts.

The unknown Black man she was seen traveling with was identified as 25-year-old Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, who was arrested in Toronto on unrelated matters on July 18.