Report shows opioid deaths in Alberta still climbing

Calgary’s Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre is getting ready to transform into the city’s first supervised consumption site, the province announced Wednesday.

A $1.2 million cash infusion will cover the necessary renovations to create a supervised consumption facility within the downtown healthcare hub.

According to new numbers also revealed Wednesday, 119 people died from an apparent fentanyl-related overdose in Alberta between April 1 and June 30 this year. In the previous three months of 2017, 122 people died.

Supervised consumption sites allow people to bring their own drugs to the facility and use them in a medically-supervised environment, so health care providers can administer overdose-reversing agents such as Naloxone within moments and provide a point-of-access to additional mental health and addiction supports.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne announced the province had applied to provide supervised consumption services at the downtown health facility in June.

Health Canada has approved sites in Victoria, Montreal, Surrey, Ottawa and Toronto this year.

It’s currently reviewing Calgary’s bid along with applications from Edmonton, Lethbridge, Kelowna and Kamloops.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, the president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association and Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin have previously expressed their support for the proposed site.

The Chumir was chosen for the initial site because of the services it already provides like Safeworks, a harm reduction and needle distribution service provided through AHS.

The province said it has conducted five engagement sessions with community members near the centre and plans to hold more soon.