SAIT sizzles with $2 million donation

SAIT and the Joyce Family Foundation are hoping they’ve found a recipe for success: the foundation just donated $2 million to the school, half of which will go to the cook apprentice program.

It’s the largest gift SAIT’s school of hospitality and tourism and has received to date.

The $1 million will specifically go towards the Summer Cooks – Introduction to Cook Apprentice program, which began as a pilot in 2015. The program draws from youth who are considered to be at-risk, providing them a summer avenue to gain new skills that help them graduate from high school.

The additional $1 million will be used for SAIT entrance awards, to help students going into any program who demonstrate financial hardship in pursuit of an education at SAIT.

“We know two of the main reasons young people have difficulty finishing school are financial constraints and access to programs where they can be successful,” said Dr. David Ross, SAIT President and CEO.

“We are pleased our partner The Joyce Family Foundation has chosen to work with SAIT to help us remove those barriers and support our youth on their path toward successful futures.”