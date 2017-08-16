What Calgarians are #tweeting about

Calgarians love talking about three things on Twitter: the Flames, jobs and old pictures of themselves (#TBT).

Rory Capern, managing director of Twitter Canada, flew down to Calgary on Tuesday to chat about what’s trending in Calgary’s Twittersphere.

He shared a ton of stats, so lets get started:

Hashtags

The number one hashtag used by Calgarians this year was the #Flames.

“As is the case with most Canadian hockey cities, there’s a lot of back-and-forth between other cities,” Capern explained. “There was a spike in conversation around the playoffs, but interestingly enough, the Flames discussion is one that goes on throughout the season pretty strongly.”

Following that, Calgarians were of course talking about employment, following by Canada, Alberta and at number five, #ThrowbackThursday. Turns out Calgarians just really love sharing old photos.

Interestingly, in Edmonton, the #Calgary was number five on their list, but in Calgary #Edmonton didn’t rank nearly as high.

“I know you guys have a friendly rivalry going, but while Edmonton talks about Calgary, Calgary doesn’t talk about Edmonton,” Capern laughed.

Big Topics

Looking at overall topics, there are two the Calgarians are talking about more and more: Calgary Pride and the Conservative / Wildrose merger.

On Pride Weekend in 2016, there were 1.8 times more Twitter mentions than on Pride Weekend 2015, and 2.7 times more Twitter mentions than on Pride Weekend in 2014.

Already this year looks like more people will be chiming into the conversation – especially after the announcement that Calgary Police will only be invited if they don’t wear uniforms to the parade.

On July 26, when that decision was announced, tweets about Calgary Pride were 9x higher than any other day in 2017.

Just before that, on July 22, the merger that created the United Conservative Party trended across Canada. Jason Kenney is one of only 13 Canadian politicians with more than 100,000 followers.

Top 20 to follow

Finally, Twitter Canada released their top 20 Calgary accounts to follow, in no specific order:

1. Arlene Dickinson, business leader - @arlenedickson



2. W. Brett Wilson, entrepreneur + philanthropist - @WBrettWilson

3. Chima Nkemdirim, Chief of Staff to Mayor Nenshi - @chimaincalgary

4. Crackmacs, blogger - @Crackmacs

5. Druh Farrell, city councillor - @DruhFarrell

6. Erica Wiebe, Canadian Olympian - @ericawiebe

7. Jann Arden, musician - @jannarden



8. Jerome Messam, Calgary Stampeders - @JMessam

9. Julie Van Rosendaal, blogger - @dinnerwithjulie

10. Kent Hehr, MP + Minister of Veteran Affairs - @kenthehr

11. Leigh McAdam, Hike Bike Travel - @hikebiketravel

12. Mark Tewskbury, #TeamCanada alumni - @marktewks

13. Michelle Rempel, MP - @MichelleRempel

14. Mike Morrison, blogger - @mikesbloggity

15. Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary - @Nenshi

16. Paul Brandt, country artist - @paulbrandt

17. Ryan Massel, blogger - @immrfabulous

18. Sandra Janssen, MLA - @SANDRAYYCNW

19. Sunday Omony, model + advocate - @sundayomony

20. Tim Richter, CEO Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness - @timrichter

“These aren’t necessarily the best accounts, they’re accounts we found to be particularly informative of the nature and vibe of the conversations,” Capern explained.

Nenshi is of course on the list, being the number one Twitter mayor in Canada. Adding to the conversation are Dragon’s Den entrepreneurs Arlene Dickinson and W. Brett Wilson, along with a number of city councillors and politicians.

On a more entertaining level, Jann Arden is one of Capern’s favourite follows, because of how funny she is, and athletes Erica Wiebe and Jerome Messam round out the list.

On the whole, Calgarians are very active on Twitter.