What Calgarians are #tweeting about
Twitter Canada director dives into the local discussion
A
A
Calgarians love talking about three things on Twitter: the Flames, jobs and old pictures of themselves (#TBT).
Rory Capern, managing director of Twitter Canada, flew down to Calgary on Tuesday to chat about what’s trending in Calgary’s Twittersphere.
He shared a ton of stats, so lets get started:
Hashtags
The number one hashtag used by Calgarians this year was the #Flames.
“As is the case with most Canadian hockey cities, there’s a lot of back-and-forth between other cities,” Capern explained. “There was a spike in conversation around the playoffs, but interestingly enough, the Flames discussion is one that goes on throughout the season pretty strongly.”
Following that, Calgarians were of course talking about employment, following by Canada, Alberta and at number five, #ThrowbackThursday. Turns out Calgarians just really love sharing old photos.
Interestingly, in Edmonton, the #Calgary was number five on their list, but in Calgary #Edmonton didn’t rank nearly as high.
“I know you guys have a friendly rivalry going, but while Edmonton talks about Calgary, Calgary doesn’t talk about Edmonton,” Capern laughed.
Big Topics
Looking at overall topics, there are two the Calgarians are talking about more and more: Calgary Pride and the Conservative / Wildrose merger.
On Pride Weekend in 2016, there were 1.8 times more Twitter mentions than on Pride Weekend 2015, and 2.7 times more Twitter mentions than on Pride Weekend in 2014.
Already this year looks like more people will be chiming into the conversation – especially after the announcement that Calgary Police will only be invited if they don’t wear uniforms to the parade.
On July 26, when that decision was announced, tweets about Calgary Pride were 9x higher than any other day in 2017.
Just before that, on July 22, the merger that created the United Conservative Party trended across Canada. Jason Kenney is one of only 13 Canadian politicians with more than 100,000 followers.
Top 20 to follow
Finally, Twitter Canada released their top 20 Calgary accounts to follow, in no specific order:
1. Arlene Dickinson, business leader - @arlenedickson
2. W. Brett Wilson, entrepreneur + philanthropist - @WBrettWilson
3. Chima Nkemdirim, Chief of Staff to Mayor Nenshi - @chimaincalgary
4. Crackmacs, blogger - @Crackmacs
5. Druh Farrell, city councillor - @DruhFarrell
6. Erica Wiebe, Canadian Olympian - @ericawiebe
7. Jann Arden, musician - @jannarden
8. Jerome Messam, Calgary Stampeders - @JMessam
9. Julie Van Rosendaal, blogger - @dinnerwithjulie
10. Kent Hehr, MP + Minister of Veteran Affairs - @kenthehr
11. Leigh McAdam, Hike Bike Travel - @hikebiketravel
12. Mark Tewskbury, #TeamCanada alumni - @marktewks
13. Michelle Rempel, MP - @MichelleRempel
14. Mike Morrison, blogger - @mikesbloggity
15. Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary - @Nenshi
16. Paul Brandt, country artist - @paulbrandt
17. Ryan Massel, blogger - @immrfabulous
18. Sandra Janssen, MLA - @SANDRAYYCNW
19. Sunday Omony, model + advocate - @sundayomony
20. Tim Richter, CEO Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness - @timrichter
“These aren’t necessarily the best accounts, they’re accounts we found to be particularly informative of the nature and vibe of the conversations,” Capern explained.
Nenshi is of course on the list, being the number one Twitter mayor in Canada. Adding to the conversation are Dragon’s Den entrepreneurs Arlene Dickinson and W. Brett Wilson, along with a number of city councillors and politicians.
On a more entertaining level, Jann Arden is one of Capern’s favourite follows, because of how funny she is, and athletes Erica Wiebe and Jerome Messam round out the list.
On the whole, Calgarians are very active on Twitter.
“One of the things I find interesting is the thoroughness and the comprehensiveness of the discussion,” said Capern. “I think part of this is that I was leaning pretty heavily into Mayor Nenshi’s account, but much of what seems to be happening in Calgary is covered on Twitter, which is really cool, from an outsider’s perspective.”
