Calgary Film Fest announces short film lineup

The Calgary Film Festival just announced this year’s short films, the best of which will up for Academy Award consideration.

“This year Alberta filmmakers have their work shown alongside major award winners and other Oscar hopefuls,” said Brannan Tilley, shorts programmer.

“We mix in crowd pleasers and under-the-radar gems that are particularly suited to the sensibilities of the attendees of our festival.”

Of the 68 films chosen from across the world, here are a few exciting Canadian selections to look out for:

Ruby Full of Sh*t

Denis spends Christmas dinner with his lover Carl’s very traditional Catholic family. The family seems unaware of their relationship – except for a spoiled six-year-old named Ruby.

Glamorous Gladys

At 93, Gladys has a passion for music, and her life is a consummate performance. The story of this eternal optimist is a testament to the human spirit for life.

Skin for Skin

This dark animation takes us back to the early days of the fur trade, examining one man’s brutal business for the profit of his company. Animals are slaughtered – until nature exacts its own terrible price.

Lost Horizons

Renowned Canadian photographer George Webber delves into the little known lives and stories of vanishing Western prairie towns, returning to the same areas over several decades.

Voices of Kidnapping

Family members of kidnapping victims being held in the Amazon jungle attempt to reach them by submitting messages to a radio program. This program was created just for this purpose, reading messages for more than 20 years.

Ballet Jazz

Two amateur ballerinas want to one day dance in the musical Cats on Broadway. But a trip to New York goes awry, and the dancers must use all their creativity to make show before the curtain rises.

Sea Monster