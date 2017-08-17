Calgary Roughnecks player encourages young athletes to wear mouth guards

Mouth guard technology has come a long way since Calgary Roughnecks defence player Garrett McIntosh was a kid.

As a professional athlete, he encourages everyone who plays sports to wear one in order to avoid serious facial injuries.

“It’s really important to wear them, and that we pick the right one (as professional athletes) – maybe we want one that’s a little thinner, some guys even have a double layer one, so they can breathe better through it,” McIntosh said.

“When I was growing up they didn’t have that cool technology, but now, for example, they could put your team’s logo on it, so when you smile, you see it.”

McIntosh was at Calgary’s Icon Orthodontics on Thursday to help get rookie athletes excited about getting fitted with their own mouth guard.

The clinic offered $5 fittings in support of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS).

Orthodontist Dr. Colby Gage said it's crucial that parents get their kids in the habit of wearing mouth guards early to prevent serious injuries.

“They should feel something’s missing if they’re out playing sports on the weekend and don’t have their mouth guard in – a lot of knocked out teeth and those bigger injuries happen when kids are just messing around,” Gage said.

He added the most important thing when shopping for mouth guards is to get one that’s comfortable and appropriate for the type of sport you play.