CBE trustee candidate victim of racist online threats

A Calgary woman running for school board trustee said she was shocked to receive racist death threats on Facebook referencing the death of Heather Heyer during the racially-charged protests in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Nimra Amjad, running for CBE trustee in Wards 3 and 4, said she’s no stranger to racism, having been the victim of it in the past, but said she didn’t expect it in Calgary—or to this extent.

“To be so implicitly violent and threaten my life—it’s very scary,” she said.

When the Amjad saw the first comment—which was mean, but not racist or threatening— back at the end of July, on a post about the need for a CBE high school in the city’s northern hills communities, she brushed it off.

“I just told myself, ‘It’s the Internet, people troll,’ so I ignored it,” she said. “But then I got a message to my personal account and he posted again on my page.”

This time it wasn’t so easy for Amjad to shrug it off. The commenter make explicit derogatory remarks about her ethnicity, then saying “what business do you have running for council” and that “Canada belongs to white people.”

“The Aryan Guard will come for you Muslim scum,” he wrote, implying action from the neo-Nazi group.

In another post he told Amjad she’d be “lying dead in the street like Heather Heyer,” the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd in Charlottesville who was protesting white-supremacy.

The Calgary Police Service has since launched an investigation into the threats made against Amjad, who said the situation has made her nervous about continuing public appearances related to her trusteeship campaign.

“If they’re able to figure out where I’ll be—that makes me really scared,” she said.

Amjad said through this experience it’s become clear to her that racism is alive in Calgary.

“We often say, ‘we don’t have these issues here’, or ‘wow the States has so much racism’” she said. “But there are nazi groups right here in Calgary that are operating, who have rallies, there have been hate crimes and violence—so it’s really opened my eyes.”

Mount Royal University justice professor and criminologist, Ritesh Narayan, said although Canadians are overall more culturally aware and have adopted diversity relative to other countries—it obviously still exists here.

Narayan said when racism is elevated to the degree where someone threatens to harm those who they see as different, we should be concerned.

“Every threat must be taken very seriously,” he said. “For these extreme racist groups, police need to do something to get the message out there that these threats will not be taken lightly.”

Narayan said they can do this by making an example of the perpetrators and pressing charges—whether it be uttering threats, vandalism or hate-crime related.

Amjad and Narayan both said they see this as an opportunity for education, especially within our schools.

“We need to start from our schools—that a very important place where cultural sensitivity and diversity can be taught,” said Narayan, adding that he advocates for a class that teaches those values specifically.