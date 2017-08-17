Charges pending following gun call to Marlborough Mall McDonald's

Calgary police say charges are pending against a man who allegedly brandished a weapon in a northeast McDonald’s—causing more than 30 people to flee.

Police said officers were on scene at Marlborough Mall for an unrelated call when they saw people screaming and fleeing from the McDonald’s within the Walmart just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

One witness then told police that a man was wielding what appeared to be a gun.

Four patrol officers were able to conduct a “rapid intervention” into the area, and upon arrival they saw one man pinning another against a wall in attempt to wrestle the gun away from him.

The Good Samaritan, a 28-year-old man, had been eating in the restaurant when he saw the man reach into a bag an take out a gun he believed could be an AR-15 rifle.

The suspect was taken into custody by police without further incident.

Following the arrest a search by police revealed a small quantity of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

Although designed to look real, the gun was later determined to be a paintball gun.

Police said that according to witnesses, there were more than three dozen people in the McDonald’s at the time of the incident, and said that in the chaos and panic of the situation people were pushing and stepping on each other while fleeing.

It remains unclear to police as to why the man took out the gun and their investigation is ongoing.

A 32-year-old man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges. His name and a list of charges will be released once he has seen a Justice of the Peace.

The CPS said they’d like to acknowledge the bravery of the man who attempted to wrestle the gun from the suspect.

“The actions of the Good Samaritan in this incident are nothing short of heroic,” said Acting Inspector Rod Harbridge.