Improved transparency into officer conduct investigations: Police

Police have made new information available for Calgarians about how concerns and complaints against CPS officers are dealt with.

According to Murray Stooke, manager of the Ethics and Accountability Division of the Calgary Police Service, new webpages explaining the process the Service follows when citizens report a concern have been added to calgarypolice.ca.

The webpages offer information to citizens about laws that govern police conduct, as well as the process for investigating and ultimately dealing with concerns.

There will also be two new reports available—an Annual Report with statistics into the number of times citizens call with concerns or complaints against police, as well as a Formal Complaints Outcomes Report that indicates how the service or professional conduct hearings deal with complaints that weren’t resolved informally.

“While the officers involved in the files are not identified, citizens can read a high-level summary of the situation that led to the complaint, what misconduct is alleged, whether the file went to a hearing or was decided by the Chief Constable, and what corrective action was taken in each case,” said Stooke.

He said the goal of the documents and the annual report is to provide greater transparency regarding the complaint process and outcomes.

Stooke said the most common concerns are related to civility—whether the officer was patient enough or listened carefully and demonstrated to the citizen that they were interested in their complaint or concern.

More serious complaints that have led to hearings include – in a few cases— matters that have resulted in criminal charges.

“When those matters are through the courts they end up in a service hearing where they are evaluated again and members can disciplined for their conduct internally,” said Stooke.

Other matters that have gone to hearings would include accessing information in the police record system for personal reasons and not for business reasons.

Stooke said they’ve been working on updating the website for the last six months after a review found the website to be out of date and lacking in information that explained to the public how the complaints process worked, the steps that were required to be taken under the Police Act, how a complainant might contact them.

One of the changes that has been made over the last few years and has increased the accessibility for the public to the complaint system is an online based complaint form.

The purpose is to have greater transparency and more accessibility to the system

The number of complaints could in fact go up when you make yourself more accessible. At the same time it’s important for us to know where we’re falling down so we can address it.

About 95 per cent of the calls we attend the public is satisfied with our service, it’s only in that small proportion that they call us with a concern or a complaint.

In 2016, the CPS was dispatched to 274,312 calls.

Citizens reported a concern to the Professional Standards Section 1,376 times, which included 282 formal citizen complaints. This is an increase of 38 more formal complaints than received in 2015 and is higher than the five-year average of 191 per year.

Around 92 per cent of these concerns and complaints were successfully resolved informally, police said, through an explanation of police procedures, an informal conversation between involved parties, or the officer’s supervisor addressing the concern.

Only 79 matters could not be resolved informally, resulting in a formal investigation, down from a five-year high of 95 in 2014. Only five matters investigated in 2016 required a Professional Conduct Hearing.

The CPS also received, on average, 12 compliments every week that commended officers for going above and beyond in their duties.

“As part of an ongoing commitment to transparency and openness, the Service recently supported the recommendations made by the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) to ask the province begin a process to modernize the public complaint process,” said Stooke.

The AACP has recommended broad-based public consultations on a variety of issues, including the viability and desirability of a fully-independent civilian body to investigate complaints about officer conduct.