Man halfway through hike from Vancouver to Calgary

Halfway through his hike from Vancouver to Calgary, Kyle Patterson said he's only several blisters worse for wear.

The 24-year-old Calgarian arrived in West Kelowna yesterday after setting out at the beginning of August to walk roughy 1,000 kilometres to raise awareness about mental health. Patterson struggled with anxiety and depression in high school.

“I’ve got a bunch of bandages on my feet, I’m just trying to ice them and keep the blisters covered,” Patterson told Metro on Thursday. “I’m thinking I’ll be ready to go again by Monday, maybe Sunday.”

He’s staying with friends for the weekend to give his limbs a rest, but will also visit a downtown Kelowna health and social services centre called Foundry, which provides integrated care for youth age 12-24.

“My feet were really hurting, but I just keep reminding myself why I’m doing this, knowing people are cheering me on keeps me going,” Patterson said, thanking those who have donated food, hotel rooms and other necessities.

A GoFundMe he set up in support of Canadian Mental Health Association has raised nearly $20,000 so far.

Patterson said the next leg of the journey will be tougher than the first half.

“It’s going to be pretty interesting, especially the walk through Revelstoke to Golden. It’s very uphill and there’s not a lot of places to stop for supplies,” he said.