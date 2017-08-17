Three children dead, three adults injured in crash northeast of Calgary

Three children are dead after a crash northeast of Calgary.

At 5:55 p.m. Hanna RCMP responded to reports of a serious two-vehicle collission. On the scene at the intersection of Highways 36 and 570 a 16-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and young female infant were declared dead on site.

According to a press release issued late Wednesday evening, early investigation suggests and SUV driving west on Highway 570 collided with a semi tractor trailer driving south on Highway 36.

The driver of the semi was driven to a local hospital. The adult driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital; one via the STARS helicopter while the other was driven. Police aren't disclosing the nature of their injuries.

The RCMP collision analyst was on the scene Thursday to investigate the cause of the crash.

More information about n will be released to the media for public dissemination when an update is available.