Calgary's own comedy: 40 years of hilarity with Loose Moose

Loose Moose turns 40 this year, and while you may not know it, the Calgary theatre company has had a profound impact on comedy in North America. Let’s rewind the clock to 1977.

The Beginning

This was well before Whose Line is it Anyway introduced the masses to improv games, around the same time Saturday Night Live and Second City Toronto planted their seeds.

According to Veena Sood, one of the Loose Moose founders, improv at this time was something actors did to warm up or train — not something you did in front of audiences.

It was Keith Johnstone, then a theatre professor at the University of Calgary, who turned improv into a game-like format.

He started teaching it to his students. When Sood’s class came along, Johnstone realized he was working with a gifted group.

He took seven people from the class and formed the first Loose Moose Theatre Company, rehearsing in the basement of Johnstone’s house.

“I was very privileged to be in that time,” Sood said.

“No one was actually able to tell a story (using improv) with a beginning, a middle and an end, and have these fun games, then perform that to a paying audience, where the audience knew nothing had been rehearsed.

“(It) was like blasphemy to the real traditional theatre professors at the university. The rest of the professors didn’t care for Keith because he was a real rebel.”

Sood spent 12 years with Loose Moose before moving to Vancouver, where she’s working in TV and teaching improv using the foundation she helped develop at Loose Moose.

The theatre, meanwhile, moved through a number of homes, which it gradually outgrew as more people came to watch. Near the beginning was the Pumphouse Theatre, but one of their best homes was actually at the Port O’ Call Inn.

The Middle

In the ’80s, Loose Moose was a completely different beast, much closer to what we see today. It was during this time they finally settled into their long-term home in the Crossroads Market.

The people who came through the theatre’s doors in this era, and the next, included members of Kids in the Hall, the creators of Fubar and other performers now making a living in comedy.

Dave Ware was 15 at the time, still a fresh face, and remembers that Sundays were their biggest night. Ware said their audiences were mostly hospitality workers on their night off.

Loose Moose’s reputation was big enough that when the Olympic games came to Calgary, the city put together an Olympic Arts Festival, which included an improv competition with teams from across the country.

This is one of Ware’s favourite memories. They faced off against Vancouver in a prop challenge. One team chose a prop, and the other team had to make a scene using that prop.

Well, in the same building was another show that used livestock. When Calgary was up, Vancouver gave them an actual, live sheep on-stage to make a scene from.

“So, (artistic director) Dennis Cahill comes out, he’s got his cowboy hat on and walks up to the sheep,” Ware recalled. “All I remember from the scene was, he looked at the sheep and said, ‘I heard they call you the kid.’”

The ... after-middle

Each era of Loose Moose has been defined less by decades and more by the people and their own styles of comedy.

What it’s known for, to this day, is less the games and shows themselves but the foundations of improv comedy created there.

“The thing I always liked about Loose Moose was the emphasis on storytelling, rather than being funny,” said alumni Alberta Howell, who’s written for This Hour Has 22 Minutes and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

“The other thing I liked is that you didn’t have to audition to be there. Even if you were terrible, you could be on stage. They’d let you keep doing it until you got better or got tired of it.”

Howell will join other notable alumni this Sunday at a panel for the 40th anniversary. Other stars will also return to their part in Theatresports throughout the weekend.

A trip down memory lane:

Roman Danylo (Comedy Inc.)

"I remember stepping on stage to compete with my friend Ray Gurrie in a hat game and each of us putting $20 on the stage. To the winner went the cash. I have no memory of who won. I just remember the feeling of adrenaline at that moment when the stakes suddenly got real."

Andrew Phung (Kim's Convenience)

"I think my favourite memory is the night Jamie Northan and I did our first Northeast Show. It was a silly idea we had for years ... we packed the place out with people who grew up in, lived in, or had memories of the NE. It's a really special show to me because I'm a kid from the NE who had this crazy comedy dream."

Patti Stiles (Patti Stiles Impro)