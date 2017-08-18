Calgary's Betty Mitchell Awards turn 20

If you’ve never tuned into the annual Betty Mitchell Awards, now is an excellent time to get up to speed – this Monday marks their 20th anniversary.

For two decades now the awards have highlighted the best and brightest in Calgary’s arts scene. It’s a chance for the city’s actors, directors, writers, set designers and more to come together as a community.

“It gives us the opportunity to put ourselves within the zeitgeist of the Canadian theatre ensemble,” said Braden Griffiths, board chair of the awards. “As an arts community, we want to be a destination people come to, to work, and we want to be a community that’s able to send excellent work out to other communities.”

The awards pay tribute to Betty Mitchell, who was a pioneer in the Calgary arts scene.

Back in 1934, she was actually a biology teacher at Western Canada High School. When the school added a drama program, Mitchell was made head of the department and fell in love with the theatre.

Under Mitchell’s guidance, the students at the school creative a theatre group called Workshop 14. Eventually, Workshop 14 merged with the local Musicians’ and Actors’ Club (known as MAC) to become MAC 14.

And that little club one day grew up to become Theatre Calgary.

“Betty Mitchell is sort of the force behind the beginnings of the theatre community in the city,” Griffiths said. “I think, she seemed the obvious choice for the board, for a figure who was the driving force at the birth of the professional theatre scene.”

This year’s special Betty Mitchell Awards take place on Aug 21 at the Playhouse Theatre.

Awards range from best actor or actress to set design and fight choreography.