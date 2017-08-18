Calgary police mounted unit wrangles youth after firearms call

The Calgary Police Service’s mounted unit said neigh to crime Thursday evening when they chased down three youth who’d allegedly pulled a gun on a grocery store clerk.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, three youth entered a grocery store in the 300 block of 17 Avenue SE and were allegedly committing a theft of property when they were approached by a store employee.

They pointed a firearm at the employee before running away.

Mounted unit officers and Vimy, Ortona, Juno and Maveric—the four CPS horses__ were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the call alongside district resources.

The Mounted officers caught up to all three young men who were running towards a nearby pedestrian pathway.

Two of the youth immediately surrendered when caught by the mounted officers, while the third continued to run.

He too was taken into custody a short distance away, near the 3200 block of 32a Avenue SE.

All three were arrested without incident before being transferred to the custody of street unit.

A replica hand gun that one of the youth had thrown into a nearby backyard was later recovered.

One youth was charged with one count of pointing a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.