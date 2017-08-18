Calgary police mounted unit wrangles youth after firearms call
The Calgary Police Service’s mounted unit said neigh to crime Thursday evening when they chased down three youth who’d allegedly pulled a gun on a grocery store clerk.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, three youth entered a grocery store in the 300 block of 17 Avenue SE and were allegedly committing a theft of property when they were approached by a store employee.
They pointed a firearm at the employee before running away.
Mounted unit officers and Vimy, Ortona, Juno and Maveric—the four CPS horses__ were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the call alongside district resources.
The Mounted officers caught up to all three young men who were running towards a nearby pedestrian pathway.
Two of the youth immediately surrendered when caught by the mounted officers, while the third continued to run.
He too was taken into custody a short distance away, near the 3200 block of 32a Avenue SE.
All three were arrested without incident before being transferred to the custody of street unit.
A replica hand gun that one of the youth had thrown into a nearby backyard was later recovered.
One youth was charged with one count of pointing a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
