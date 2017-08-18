Calgary’s Expo Latino mambos into Prince’s Island Park

This weekend the metaphorical gates of Prince’s Island Park open up for the kings and queens of merengue, salsa and Latin music.

The annual Expo Latino invites superstars from around the world to show off the many facets of Latin culture and entertainment.

This year, the festival is opening up the festival even further, allowing free entry for anyone who stops by anytime on Friday, or between noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Latins, we like to celebrate in families,” said artistic director Mariela Parra. “That’s why we’ve opened up the park, we’re encouraging people to come with kids, we’re having a kids’ area. I want them to enjoy, to listen and taste the different foods we have. If they don’t speak the language, that doesn’t matter, come, dance and listen to music.”

Dancing is a big one — not only is it hard to resist toe-tapping to the rhythms, but it’s actually very much encouraged.

“Every major culture has had drums as an instrument,” said David Joseph of Dando Dance. “Even our hearts have a rhythm to them. Latin music is so emphatic and concentrated, but it’s beautiful. There are so many layers of sound.”

Fellow dancer Mandie Black, from Havana Cuban Dance Studio, echoed his remarks.

“The energy and charisma you see in a lot of dancers is exciting,” she said. “It’s sassy and it’s fun, and anyone can learn to do it.”

Both schools will be showing off their sexy, fluid and powerful moves throughout the festival this weekend.

Notable performers include: Olga Tanon, the merengue queen and multiple Grammy winner, Mon Laferte, indie Latin superstar and MTV Millennial award winner, Cuban sensation Maikel Dinza and two-time Juno award winner Oscar Lopez.