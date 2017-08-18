Video: Metro tours Calgary's civilized city bee hives

The city’s civilized bees call three hives at South Glenmore Park home, tucked away on a private lot the city maintains.

Buzzing with activity, the honey bees have been busy over five years making 450 pounds of golden honey every season that workers use as gifts and fundraiser prizes for communities.

Chris Manderson, the city’s urban conservation lead, had never visited the bees before. He oversees James Papineau and the other city staff training as beekeepers and took a tour of the hives with Metro.

“It was nice to see them up close,” said Manderson. “It makes sense for our group (to have the bees) because we’re looking at ways of doing alternative land management, we take little ideas and see where they go.”

Before approaching the bees, everyone suits up in head-to-toe gear and learns how to handle the frames filled with honey, or bee larvae, without causing a stir.

Papineau says it’s best to approach the hives not from the front, but by walking around the side and unpacking the crates from behind as the burlap in the smoker calms the colony.

“It’s a skill set we want to keep up, it’s part of good horticulture,” said Manderson. “It’s part of park management these days.”

The honey bees, which aren’t considered an endangered bee variety, are a sweet learning opportunity. Manderson said they can help inform or give his team a general idea, about how pollinators function — in a general sense.

“Calgarians have changed in terms of what they want,” said Manderson. “People want community gardens, they want more than just turf and if you think about that we should be looking at what we do a little bit differently.”

For him, the main focus of a bee program in Calgary would be to help the native bee populations thrive within parks while helping pollinate the many plants and flowers that keep public spaces looking beautiful.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, who has in the past kept bees in his own back yard, said although the program may look like a nice-to-have initiative, to him it’s essential.

“Getting good at this stuff and understanding it is really important,” said Carra. “I’m very proud of the role that the parks department is playing.”

As the city begins to track animal movements within city limits, they’re narrowing down their search to the tiniest of insects, which can help them create animal highways and pollinator pathways to link the city just like cycling and pedestrian connections.

It’s not just about having a variety of plants but also being able to plan and plant flowers that will feed insects in the cooler and early beginnings of the season.