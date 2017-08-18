Your Calgary weekend: Fireworks, opera in the park and music to get you dancing

FRIDAY – Happenings

Happenings 9 is taking place at Arts Commons, to show off the newest works in the gallery spaces – and have a really good party. Artists include Terrance Houle, Jake Klein-Waller and Kerry Maguire. There will be music, panel discussions and hands-on art activities.

For more information, visit artscommons.ca

SATURDAY – ReggaeFest

Rasta-garians unite – the top reggae performers from Canada and the world gather for a weekend of reggae music and culture. Mainstage events run at Shaw Millennium Park throughout the weekend, with popular artists like Etana and Antidoping performing.

For more information, visit www.reggaefest.ca

SATURDAY – Opera in the Village

It’s the final weekend to catch Opera in the Village this year, at ENMAX Park. The annual opera festival takes the classics outdoors, like Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic South Pacific, the second longest running Broadway musical of all time. For the kids, there will also be a performance of Cinderella.

For more information, visit calgaryopera.com

SUNDAY – GlobalFest

Boom! Wiz! Wow! The GlobalFest arts and fireworks festival returns to Elliston Park, with nightly displays of spectacular colours. This year, in honour of the Canada 150, the fireworks competition hosts different provinces, instead of different countries.