Calgary Pride turns down UCP bid to march in parade

You won’t see the province’s newest political party marching in the Calgary Pride parade this year, but event organizers say the United Conservative party (UCP) could participate in the future if its platform and policies are crafted to be inclusive.

Calgary Pride president and executive producer Jason Kingsley said in a letter to the UCP this week their application to participate in the annual parade had been denied because their party lacks clear policies in support of the LGBTQ community.

“We would like to encourage a collaborative learning opportunity prior to participating as parade entries,” Kingsley wrote.

He said if the caucus demonstrates a commitment to the community through their platform and policies and takes part in Pride training sessions provided by the Calgary Sexual Health Centre, they could join in during future parades.

Party members are still welcome to participate as spectators, according to Kingsley, who said Calgary Pride could provide community liaisons to join UCP caucus members on parade day to ‘foster learning more about our community and history.’

“At the end of the parade, as we do with all attendees, we welcome them to join the march towards the Pride in the Park as we walk in solidarity,” Kingsley wrote.

Samantha Johnston, press secretary and communications director for the UCP, told Metro they are disappointed not to participate this year but respect the decision.

“(We) look forward to showing our support for Calgary's LGBTQ community as spectators,” Johnston said.

UCP leadership candidate Doug Schweitzer said in a series of tweets that it will take time for the party to build a relationship with the LGBTQ community in Alberta.

“I am committed to earning trust of #LGBTQ community and @CalgaryPride. I will continue to put out policies that are inclusive,” Schweitzer wrote, adding he will attend as a spectator with his team and family.

The UCP was formed earlier this summer when the former Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives merged.

Former PC leader Jason Kenney and former Wildrose leader Brian Jean did not attend Edmonton’s Pride Parade in June. Both are running for leadership of the UCP.