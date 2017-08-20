Eclipse viewing in Calgary

Calgary’s not getting a total eclipse of the sun on Monday, but it’s still going to be pretty darn rad.

“It’s still going to be pretty cool,” laughed Phil Langill, director of the Rothney Astrophysical Observatory at the University of Calgary. “Right at the maximum of the eclipse here in Calgary, you’ll see what looks like a little pair of horns in the sky. The sun will be mostly covered.”

Across the U.S., Americans will get to see the moon completely cover the sun, but since we’re a little further north here in Calgary, we’re going to see about 70 to 75 per cent coverage.

The solar eclipse will be visible to Calgarians starting at about 10:20 a.m., until about 12:50 p.m.

However, the best time to see it will be for a few minutes around 11:30 a.m., when the moon will cover the maximum amount of the sun.

There are a few great locations to view the eclipse from, including the University of Calgary’s own pop up observatory or the Telus Spark which have special telescopes set up.

It’s important to note that you should not look directly at the eclipse unless you have a special pair of eclipse glasses (which have been fairly hard to find) or a special do-it-yourself pinhole projector.

Same for the animals – try not to walk your pets during eclipse hours, in case the happen to look up.

The device is the important part – so long as the weather cooperates, anyone in Calgary should be able to get a cool glimpse of the eclipse.

“Our number one concern is the clouds,” Langill said. “If it’s clear over Calgary, everyone in Calgary will get a chance to look at it – whether you’re in downtown or a park. It’s not like one of those things where you have to be in a specifically designated or dark area, like sometimes happens for nighttime viewing.

“When it comes to the sun, just hopefully the smoke won’t be too bad and the clouds won’t be too bad, and everyone will get a look.”