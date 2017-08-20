Motorcyclist dies after being run over in northwest Calgary

A motorcyclist is dead after being run over in northwest Calgary.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was stopped at a red light at 24 Avenue and 14 Street NW before 11 p.m. last night when he was rear-ended, according to Detective Keith Silvester with the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The driver of the vehicle, apparently panicked and the man was run over, Silvester said.

The rider was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The CPS Traffic Unit is investigating. Charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle, a woman also in her 40s.