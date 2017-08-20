Province funds Calgary workshops for developmentally disabled moms

A new capacity-building workshop series for mothers with developmental disabilities is getting financial support from the province.

The Status of Women Ministry announced a $33,710 grant on Sunday for the workshops, which will be provided by the Connections Counselling and Consulting Foundation in Calgary.

The “Brand New Me” series will help 24 participants develop social and boundary-setting skills and build their confidence, the ministry said in a news release.

Sexual health education, employment preparation and tools to address abusive relationships will also be part of the series.