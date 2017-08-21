Hundreds of Calgarians take in solar eclipse from Telus Spark

For months the Kapoor kids have been excited about the solar eclipse—and on Monday, along with hundreds of others, they piled into the Telus Spark science centre to catch a glimpse.

Raman Kapoor said her children—Neva, 7, and Yuva, 9— learned about the eclipse in school before summer vacation, and have been looking forward to the celestial event ever since.

“The hype has been really big in our house. They found out in school that in August there was going to be this eclipse, “ she said. “We’ve talked about it, learned about it, researched it and we made our own projectors.”

Raman said Yuva took an astronomy course with a professor from the University of Calgary, which sparked his interest in learning about the eclipse.

Neva said the thing she find most interesting about the eclipse is that not only does it get darker, but also that animals will become almost entirely silent.

“Except the lions, they might wake up,” she said.

Melanie Hall, public programs manager at Telus Spark, said even though only a partial eclipse is visible in Calgary said the crowd Monday was expected since they sold out of their solar eclipse glasses a few weeks back.

“It shows how excited people are to see this rare event and how into it people are,” she said.

Hall said what makes this even rare is the total eclipse happening across the continental united states.

“Across Canada it will be a partial eclipse, which is not as rare,” she said. “Calgary had it’s last solar eclipse in 2014 and it’s next one will be an annular eclipse in 2023.”

Hall said the total solar eclipse happening in the US hasn’t happened there for 99 years and we won't have one in Calgary until 2044.

Sarah and Cory Bain—who booked the day off work— brought their five-year-old twins Elizabeth and Nolan to Telus Spark to watch the eclipse and build projectors.

“We did try to get the eclipse glasses but were unable to because they were sold out across Calgary,” said Sarah. “So this is the next best thing.”

Sarah said they’ve been talking about the phenomenon to their for the last few days.