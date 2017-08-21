Man says he was kicked, punched by 3 officers after traffic stop in Calgary

CALGARY — A man described the day he says he was badly beaten by three Calgary police officers.

Clayton Prince, who is 35, testified Monday it happened after he was pulled over by police on July 30, 2016.

Constables James Othen, Kevin Humfrey and Michael Sandalack have all pleaded not guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Prince says he ran away from officers because he had taken cocaine and marijuana and was driving without a licence.

When the three officers caught up with him, Prince said they punched and kicked him repeatedly, leaving him with broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and cuts and bruises.

The court was shown dashcam video of police chasing after Prince and disappearing out of frame, then Prince is brought back to the cruiser, his face appearing bloody.