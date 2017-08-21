Marda Loop’s Voltage Creative closing doors for new development

It’s been an electric, colourful year for arts space Voltage Creative Garage in Marda Loop, but the project will soon find itself without a home.

The owner of the property submitted a land use amendment application and development permit with the city, which was approved in July, to turn the space into a six-storey multi-residential complex.

The founders of the space knew this would happen eventually – they had made a deal with the landowner Strategic Group to use the space at a pretty affordable rate, but only until Strategic decided what they would do with the space. Now that they decision has come down the pipeline, they have less than a month to vacate and find a new space.

Andrew Llewellyn started the project with Kelly O. Johnsgaard last year, turning the derelict old garage (which was at one point MLA Greg Clark’s campaign office) into a space for artists to come in and create.

“It’s been a really exciting year,” said Llewellyn. “We were really nervous about how the community would embrace us. It’s been really heart-warming to see people come in and say thank you, because they did feel like it brought value to the neighbourhood.”

Johnsgaard said they’ve been incredibly thankful for Strategic Group’s support throughout their time in the space – it was a unique project they took on.

Numerous artists have taken residency in the space, because it was affordable and gave them the freedom to create. Most recently, artist Alex Kwong took a corner and created an incredible 25 paintings over the course of a summer.

The mural outside, with a big tag line reading, “Wake me when I’m famous,” became a hot spot for cool selfies. This year, it was even a must-visit location for high school grads, who showed up in their suits and dresses for photo shoots.

Just last week, artist Toner, with Alex Kwong and Cory Nespor, created a new mural on the outer wall, depicting Toner’s daughter. Those looking for a cool photo with it need to act fast though.

“He doesn’t want her picture on the wall when it’s demolished, so we’re painting it black again on the 31st,” explained Llewellyn.

In the meantime, Llewellyn is on the lookout for a new location.