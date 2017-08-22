Calgary man wanted on domestic offences

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a violent domestic conflict – both for his welfare and the safety of his domestic partner.

Junius Omarr Golar, 37, of Calgary, is wanted for two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Police said the warrants are connected to a domestic conflict that happened on Aug. 15. It’s believed Golar sustained an injury that would have required medical attention.

Golar spoke to police by phone immediately after it happened, but neither police or his family have been able to contact him since. Investigators are concerned, given the injury and other circumstances around the incident.

Police describe Golar as black, 5’9” tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He has a panther tattoo on his right shoulder, praying hands and a dragon on his right shoulder, a diamond tattoo on his left ring finger and Arabic characters on his right ear and right hand.