Calgary police car rammed by stolen truck

Calgary police are seeking public information into an incident where a stolen truck was used to ram a marked police car in the Huntington Hills late Monday night.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, two officers were on patrol in the north end of North Haven when they noticed a black 2005 Dodge Ram truck in the 500 block of 64 Avenue NW.

The officers followed the vehicle as the driver drove a loop through the northern tip of the community before turning onto Hunts Crescent NW, and accelerated in reverse for approximately 30 feet before ramming the police vehicle, which had not yet attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the officers were able to move the police vehicle so the collision occurred along the side of the car instead of directly in the front, however, the damage rendered the car inoperable.

The officers were not injured.

The suspicious vehicle fled the scene and was located a short time later several blocks away in the 7100 block of 5 Street NW. The driver had abandoned the vehicle and efforts to track the suspect were unsuccessful.