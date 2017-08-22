Intense choices rule the 2017 Betty Mitchell Awards

This year’s Betty Mitchell awards were dominated by the intensity the Calgary theatre community brought to the stage.

The annual awards, which celebrate the local theatre scene, took place on Monday night.

Award winners included Haysam Kadri, who won best actor for his role of Rasheed in A Thousand Splendid Suns. The antagonist of the play, Rasheed, takes on Laila (who just lost her parents) as a second wife, challenging her idealism and independence.

Rasheed is a relentless force, and can come across as transparently evil in the text.

“(Author) Khaled Hosseini was in rehearsals, so we would consult,” Kadri said. “We really wanted to make him (Rasheed) a three-dimensional guy, with a history and life. It took a while to figure out how to balance the humanity of the character, but also the vitriol and viciousness that he portrays throughout the play.”

Where Rasheed’s intensity came from his vicious actions in his environment, the title character in Gracie is defined by struggle against her environment.

Lili Beaudoin (winner Outstanding Performance in a Drama) owns the stage, alone, as Gracie, a young girl growing up in a polygamist community.

The young actress was vital from the beginning of the process, as the new play took shape.

“One thing I really loved – I’d never worked on a play as much in process as this was,” she said. “We did two workshops before we even mounted the play, and things changed so much. So many scenes were being ripped out, put in – the whole ending changed. I really loved working on the process, seeing how much can change and being open to change.”

Power doesn’t only come from actors – Anton deGroot took home Outstanding Lighting Design for the Shakespeare Company’s All’s Well That Ends Well, by eschewing traditional lighting choices.

He was more interested in framing the dark comedy with directional light, which means sharp edges and a very theatrical look.

“(The director) was onboard to use the lighting to carve out very striking moments, rather than giving it a quote, unquote ‘realistic’ view of this show,” deGroot explained.