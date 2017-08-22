Intern150's top five Canadian travel experiences
After snagging a coveted Via Rail 150 pass, Calgary woman Michelle Pijanowski took off across Canada for a month of exploring
Calgary's self-titled Intern150 has returned from her month-long trip across the country using the ViaRail150 pass. Having traveled coast-to-coast, taking in the sights, eats and experiences, we thought we'd check in with Michelle Pijanowski for her top 5 experiences in her cross-Canada train trip.
For more pics and tales from her trip visit her Instagram account @Intern150.
Whale watching in Victoria
It was a once in a lifetime experience—for me anyway, I’d never done anything like it. For almost two hours we sat around a family of five whales, including a baby. It was absolutely amazing. Even though it was kind of cold and even though we got a little bit wet I would 100 per cent do it again. Price: $100+
Hopewell Rocks, Moncton
That was such an experience. I knew it was the biggest tide in the world but I didn’t realize how big that is. Walking the ocean floor and seeing everything down there and seeing where on the rocks it was still wet from the morning was quite the experience. I didn’t get to go during high tide but if I ever get to go again, I will. With entry to the park you get to go in for two days, but I didn’t have two days in Moncton, unfortunately. You can rent kayaks during high tide and see other rock formations around there. Price: Students $8 Adults $10
Zip lining over Montmorency falls, Quebec
That was so cool. I’ve been on quite a few tours like this and this one was definitely the wildest because it’s so high (80 meters)—higher than Niagara falls (by 300 feet)—so it feels like you’re zipping right next to them. That was super cool. I liked also that you could do a via-ferrata course there. It’s up against a cliff so it’s a combination of rock climbing and a high ropes course. Price: $65
Exploring lighthouse towns, Nova Scotia
I didn’t know there was so many! I went to Lunenburg, Mahone Bay and Peggy’s Cove and I just couldn’t believe how beautiful they all were but also how different each one was. Mahone Bay is so colourful, it looks like a little fairy tale! Peggy’s Cove is really a fishing town without many houses and a few small restaurants. Lunenberg was so cute! It seemed like a little vacation town. Price: FREE
Grouse Grind, Vancouver
The reason I struggled to put this one on the list or not was because it was actually really hard! The views totally made it worth it and it’s a unique hike—it’s like climbing natural stairs up all the way, so it’s a unique experience and the hike is actually quite short. From the viewpoint, you can see all of Vancouver and there are also bears that live up there. If you don’t want to hike it you can take the gondola up and eat at the restaurant there. Price: Free Gondola: $10
