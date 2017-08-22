No fiddlesticks - Calgary fidler up for national award
Denis Dufresne has played with musicians like Gord Bamford
Denis Dufresne is a master at fiddlin’ around.
The Calgary musician just scored a Canadian Country Music Association Award nomination for Fiddle Player of the Year.
Dufresne might not carry the same star power as some of the musicians he plays with – like Gord Bamford – but he’s spent decades honing his skills.
As a kid, a music instructor said he was too young to properly hold a guitar in his hands, and recommended the violin.
“I didn’t know what a violin was, but I said, ‘yeah, sure,’” Dufresne recalled. “I started taking lessons and year after year I never quit. Then it became my profession.”
The violin and the fiddle are essentially the same instrument, but the style is very different. Playing a violin usually means playing the notes that are written for you, while fiddling is more about going with the flow.
“It’s a gut feeling type thing,” Dufresne explained. “The way I play – because I do play guitar – I tend to play my fiddle more like a guitar. Lots of expression, a lot of improvisation and reacting to the other musicians on stage.”
In addition to fiddling, Dufresne was also nominated for his banjo playing skills – an instrument he only picked up a few years ago.
Dufresne also just launched his own project called Ghost Boy.
“When you’re on stage with a famous singer, typically people don’t pay much attention to the instrumentalist behind that person. I’d get off the stage after a two hour show and people were like, ‘oh, were you up there?’ So that’s why I called the band Ghost Boy – we’re up there but we’re not seen.”
Follow Ghost Boy at www.ghostboymusic.com.
