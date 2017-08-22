Stoney and Sarcee Trail improvements near completion after two years

After two years of construction, the Stoney and Sarcee Trail interchange improvements are nearly complete. The project, which cost $16.1 million, will improve traffic flow and also widened 112 Avenue NW from two to four lanes.

“This is one of 20 transportation projects the City is opening this year, with a total investment of 400 million dollars, that will have a major, positive impact on Calgary’s road and pedestrian network, and how people move in the city,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi, in a prepared release.

“This project provides better traffic flow with less delay, safer roads for vehicles, and reduced congestion in this area of Calgary.”

The mayor said the project has allowed the city to save costs on construction, create jobs and build critically-needed infrastructure.

Originally, the interchange was designed for passenger vehicles, but as Calgary grew, so too did the use of Stoney and Sarcee for bigger commercial vehicles. Coun. Joe Magliocca said the new interchange and surrounding improvements will help both the commercial and private sector move through easily.

“The widening of 112 Avenue NW between 69 Street and Sarcee Trail increases the capacity of the area road network, makes the roadway safer for all vehicles, especially trucks and commercial vehicles, and better accommodates the needs of local industries,” Magliocca said.

The modified interchange includes a loop to provide better traffic flow for motorists travelling southbound on Sarcee Trail to eastbound Stoney Trail, plus improved on-off ramps.

While it's nearly complete, the speed limit will stay at 50 km/hr until the construction finishes up. ​