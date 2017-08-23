All women's theatre troupe takes on Calgary nightlife

About a year ago, Calgary actresses Erin Weir and Claire Bolton walked into an audition and saw five of their friends there – all competing for the same role.

“We were like, you know what, we’re tired of competing against each other for parts,” Weir recalled. “We wanted to create something where we can all have a part.”

And thus, Full Circle Theatre was born.

In Weir’s words, in the history of theatre, it’s mostly men writing shows, which leads to fewer roles for women on stage, as men tend to favour writing male characters.

In their newest play, Porcelain Dolls, Full Circle has created a show featuring only women – but wait – that doesn’t mean it’s a show just for women.

Her goal was to create something like 12 Angry Men – a classic with a group of all male characters in a central location.

“But no one bats an eye at that – no one says, oh, this is a male show,” she said. “We wanted to make a show for everyone that happened to have women in it.

“I don’t think theatre should be gendered. If I can connect to a fictional character like Jon Snow, who has died and come back to life, why can’t a man connect with a woman at a bachelorette party?”

Porcelain Dolls takes place entirely in a bathroom, with an eclectic cast, including the bachelorette, the girl who has anything you need in her purse, and the ex-best friend who wasn’t invited but happened to be at the same nightclub.