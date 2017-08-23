Apologize: Calgarian complaints against Indigenous slur push Simons to pull shirt

To them, it's akin to putting the N-word on a T-shirt and selling it.

That's what Frankie Gray and the Calgary community behind her want Simons to know after they pulled a T-shirt with the term Sq--w Valley, a U.S. ski hill, from shelves after numerous complaints.

A photo shared on Uproot YYC's Facebook quickly got attention from activists in the city. Mel Vee, a member of the group said the pictures came to them through an Indigenous woman who came face to face with the derogatory slur.

"A concerned member of the community sent me an email ... she attached pictures and her experience and asked us to get the word out," said Vee. "This really affected her deeply."

Gray isn't Indigenous herself but felt she needed to act when she saw the photos. She's also part of the VOICES coalition, a group fighting for the rights of Two-Spirit and Racialized LGBTQIA+ and their chosen allies.

Gray sat with the director of Simons Calgary and spoke to them about why the shirt had to go. Although ultimately the piece of clothing was taken out of stores and pulled online, but she wasn't happy with the response.

"Her response was that they were already aware of it," Gray said. "But she had spoken to their head office and decided that because their intention was to support the ski hill and the brand relationship they had with them, that they were not going be pulling the shirt."

Michelle Robinson, an Indigenous woman running for city council in Ward 10 spoke to Metro and Gray over the phone and thanked the woman for what she did.

"It's really shocking to me the number of people who are trying to justify the word sq--w as not offensive," said Robinson. "I've been on the receiving end of a very venomous sentence using that word, we know it's filled with hate. It's shocking we have to justify it's not OK."

Both Robinson, and Gray said Simons should apologize for carrying the clothing line.

Metro reached out to Simons, but has not received a response.