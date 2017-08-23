Behind Calgary council's threats

Threats against civic politicians are an ongoing issue - one tracked closely by Calgary law enforcement.

Some people who utter threats against Calgary councillors have been on a CPS surveillance list for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, Metro published the results of a FOIP requesting logged threats against council members and Calgary's mayor, and it showed a 146 per cent increase from 2014 to 2016.

The numbers immediately prompted an online response, with some commenters suggesting the growing number of threats outlines an appetite for change, and if politicians were doing their jobs, maybe they wouldn't be targets of such hate.

Sociologist Caroline McDonald-Harker, a professor at Mount Royal University said people often go to the people closest to them with grievances to affect change. Some hate fielded at a municipal level could be directed at the Premier or prime minister.

"Bad things happen like the economy fails and blame the political representative," McDonald-Harker said. "It's very complex, but people don't want to take the time to educate themselves, they're so on the defensive these days, but with social media it's so much easier to type in a negative comment."

Sgt. John Guigon with the Calgary Police Behavioural Science Unit said many people making threats aren't just disgruntled, a common theme for his unit are people who may be suffering mental health issues.

But when it comes to knowing whether or not their comments are hurtful, Guigon said its a mixed bag.

"Sometimes they do, sometimes they are willfully blind to the fact that their comments are negative and concerning," Guigon said.

For the experts, the fact that both Naheed Nenshi and Coun. Druh Farrell topped the list of threats made sense. As political commentator Lori Williams explained to Metro, non-traditional politicians generate hostility. And by that she's talking about female politicians, those who identify as LGBTQ, have different religions or races – even a difference in policy can set off hate.​

McDonald-Harker said Nenshi is very engaged on social media, to the point where he opens up discussions because it helps him gain a following while he campaigns and makes him available to the general public.

"What I see is he deals with it in a very effective way," said McDonald-Harker. "But he's still a person, just because he's in that position doesn't mean people have the right to attack him."

In Farrell's case, Williams said she both takes strong stances and is a woman in politics, which opens up the threat floodgates.

"Our tone matters," said Farrell. She doesn't believe the volume of threats against her, or other politicians will stop without a cultural change. "When did this become OK? We need to be held accountable for our words, our words can turn into actions, and we've seen it happen."

Guigon said the web has made threats against politicians easier.

Somewhere, there's a list of Calgarians (primarily) who utter threats against politicians, and CPS keeps a close eye on them, some of them have been on this list for more than a decade. Guigon said sometimes they interview these people, speak to them. But he said a case that meets the criminal threshold is rare.