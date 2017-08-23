Calgary man's body recovered near Lake Louise
RCMP said the 65-year-old fell while scrambling on steep, rocky terrain
A Calgary man's body was recovered Tuesday after he apperantly fell while on a solo hike earlier this week, according to Lake Louise RCMP.
The RCMP was alerted by Parks Canada on the night of Aug. 21 that a 65-year-old man from Calgary had been found dead by hikers near Turquoise Lake.
The solo hiker's body was removed from the mountain the next morning. A tent site was also located nearby and it's believed the man fell while scrambling on steep terrain.
Lake Louise RCMP said it will not be providing further information at this time.
