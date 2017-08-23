Calgary man's body recovered near Lake Louise

A Calgary man's body was recovered Tuesday after he apperantly fell while on a solo hike earlier this week, according to Lake Louise RCMP.

The RCMP was alerted by Parks Canada on the night of Aug. 21 that a 65-year-old man from Calgary had been found dead by hikers near Turquoise Lake.

The solo hiker's body was removed from the mountain the next morning. A tent site was also located nearby and it's believed the man fell while scrambling on steep terrain.