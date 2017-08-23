Calgary police looking for firearms thief

Calgary police are looking for a man alleged to have stolen $65,000 worth of firearms from a residential storage room earlier this month.

According to a news release from CPS, Colton Wayne Hilgen allegedly broke into an unspecified residential underground parking garage just after 6 a.m. on August 14.

CPS said CCTV footage shows a man on a bicycle broke into a storage room in the parkade and removed five cases containing high-end long guns valued at a total of $65,000. The man then allegedly fled on his bicycle.

Warrents for 23-year-old Hilgen's arrest have been issued by police in relation to this incident and others. He faces a total of 19 warrants, all for proterty-related offences, according to CPS.

Hilgen has blond hair, blue eyes and is approximately six feet tall. He has a slim build and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

CPS said he may have a goatee and are asking anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line (403-266-1234) or Crime Stoppers.