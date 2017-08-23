Calgary police looking for man accused in violent sexual assault
CPS said Andy Dick Ntunaguza's location is currently unknown
Calgary police are asking the public for help to find a man accused in a violent sexual assault.
In a news release Wednesday, CPS said Andy Dick Ntunaguza's location is currently unknown.
The 32-year-old is wanted on five counts of breaching a recognizance after he alledgedly violated a court-ordered 24 hour house arrest several times since being released.
Ntunaguza was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the 200 block of 6 Avenue SW in 2015.
The victim, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries.
Police describe Ntunaguza as black, approximately 5'7" tall and 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his wherabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
