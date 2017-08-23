Calgary police looking for man accused in violent sexual assault

Calgary police are asking the public for help to find a man accused in a violent sexual assault.

In a news release Wednesday, CPS said Andy Dick Ntunaguza's location is currently unknown.

The 32-year-old is wanted on five counts of breaching a recognizance after he alledgedly violated a court-ordered 24 hour house arrest several times since being released.

Ntunaguza was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the 200 block of 6 Avenue SW in 2015.

The victim, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries.

Police describe Ntunaguza as black, approximately 5'7" tall and 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.