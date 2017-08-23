Calgary police officer charged with obstruction involving alleged drunk driver
CALGARY — A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly obstructing an investigation into a potentially impaired driver.
The police service says the officer, who is 44, was sent to a call in November 2015 regarding a woman reportedly passed out in the driver's seat of her vehicle with the engine running.
Police allege the officer cancelled a breath technicians request and asked the call be recoded as a suspended driver.
The woman was given a ride home and no investigation was carried out.
Calgary police say the officer and the woman knew each other.
Mark McCullough faces breach of trust and obstruction of justice charges.
Police say McCullough, who has been with the force for nine years, is suspended with pay on an unrelated matter. The professional standards section will investigate after the criminal process is concluded.
