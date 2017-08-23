Calgary police officer charged with obstruction involving alleged drunk driver

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly obstructing an investigation into a potentially impaired driver.

The police service says the officer, who is 44, was sent to a call in November 2015 regarding a woman reportedly passed out in the driver's seat of her vehicle with the engine running.

Police allege the officer cancelled a breath technicians request and asked the call be recoded as a suspended driver.

The woman was given a ride home and no investigation was carried out.

Calgary police say the officer and the woman knew each other.

Mark McCullough faces breach of trust and obstruction of justice charges.