Calgary police officer charged with obstucting justice

A nine-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has been charged after he allegedly obstructed an investigation into a potentially impaired driver and drove them home instead.

A news release from CPS said on November 11, 2015, police were called to check on a woman reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, with the engine running, in the 300 block of Cranston Road SE.

CPS said Mark McCullough, 44, attended the call. He reportedly canceled a request for breath technicians and requested dispatch recode the call as a suspended driver.

McCullough reportedly drove the woman home and no further investigation was conducted.

It's alleged McCullough knew the woman, according to CPS.

The CPS Anti-Corruption Unit was made aware of the incident in November 2016 and launched an investigation which led the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s Office to recommend charges.

McCullough, who is currently suspended with pay from an unrelated matter, was charged with one count each of breach of trust and obstruction of justice on Wednesday.