News / Calgary

Calgary police seek man accused of stealing 5 guns worth $65,000 from store room

CALGARY — Police are looking for a 23-year-old Calgary man who's accused of stealing five cases containing five long guns, then fleeing on a bicycle.

Colton Wayne Hilgen is wanted on 19 warrants for property-related offences.

Police allege Hilgen broke into a residential parkade on Aug. 15, then broke into a storage room and took the guns, valued at $65,000.

The theft and break-ins were recorded on CCTV.

Police say Hilgen is also wanted on unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

(CFFR)

 

