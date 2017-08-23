EXCLUSIVE: Threats against Calgary councillors up 146 per cent

Threats against municipal politicians appear to be on the rise, according to the city's own statistics.

Last week, Nimra Amjad, a woman running for trusteeship in Wards 3 and 4 for the Calgary Board of Education faced a series of online threats. She was called Muslim scum, and anonymous commenters on Facebook implied the Aryan guard would come for her.

Through a Freedom of Information request, Metro obtained a count of threats logged by City of Calgary corporate security between October 15, 2010 to April 15, 2017 that were made against the mayor and members of council. The numbers show over the past three years threats have become commonplace.

In 2016, threats reached a high of 86 after rising steadily from 35 recorded threats in 2014 and 51 from 2015. The only other year within the period that exceeded 2016 levels was in 2013, when Coun. Druh Farrell was threatened 68 times – skewing the trend and bringing the total threats that year to 93.

This year so far, the Calgary Police Service is helping corporate security with nine threat cases.

Beginning in 2010 and spanning until April 2017 Naheed Nenshi has been threatened more than 200 times, 124 of those threats against him were in the current term.

"In the last year and a half, or two years, we're seeing a real hardening from public discourse, a real harshness," said Nenshi.

When Naheed Nenshi became mayor, 24 threats against him were logged before the end of his first year. He told Metro he's sure it's because people found it "interesting" to have him as mayor.

Later, in 2012 those threats levelled off to 14 and hovered below 20 threats until the steady climb started in 2015.

MRU political science professor Lori Williams said it's typical for "non-traditional" politicians to generate more hostility.

"That would be, of course, women and people that are ethnically diverse, or religiously diverse and people with a different sexual orientation," Williams said.

That gender divide wasn't as clear in the statistics. Couns. Diane Colley Urquhart and former Ward 4 councillor Gael McLeod both have a relatively low threat counts at 6 and1 respectively. McLeod was defeated in 2013 by current Coun. Sean Chu.

Coun. Druh Farrell saw the most threats of any councillor.

"The threats tend to be different in nature, and more sexual, I suppose," said Farrell. "I wonder if it's gender, or is it because I'm so visible and active."

In 2013, when her threats spiked at 68, she wasn't aware what was happening until it got "really bad."

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he's usually unaware of the threats against him, and only notices something might be wrong when his security detail noticeably grows.

Changed locks, enforced deadbolts, security cameras and basement bars are some of the things councillors go through to combat the onslaught of threats that public life brings.

Coun. Evan Woolley told Metro his wife once came face to face with a resident at their home. He said they had to change locks, bar windows. In his council career, security has recorded five threats against him.

"That comes with the territory in terms of taking positions on issues that many people don't agree with," said Woolley. "But... angry people showing up at your front door is pretty scary for your family. I struggle with it sometimes."

In Ward 9, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said his staff deal with more "sh-t" than he does. He received the most threats in 2011 at 11, bringing him to 17 threats during his council career. That's the year he began working as Ward 9 councillor, and it's the same year he "cut ties" with the Ramsay community association board.

"I will always remember this: 'your mother should have eaten you when you were little and your bones were still soft'," Carra recalled a particularly poignant constituent email. He said that he's a target for threats because of his robust agenda for change.

Other councillors haven't seen the same hostility from constituents. Ward 5 Coun. Ray Jones didn't have a single threat lodged against him between 2010 and 2017. He said it's because he hasn't provoked any.

The city didn't make anyone available to Metro for an interview to offer further clarification on the numbers. The statistics didn't detail which threats required a report to police, but Sgt. John Guigon with the CPS Behavioural Science Unit said they typically see between nine and 25 cases annually.