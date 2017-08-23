Multiple Sclerosis doc headlines Calgary Film Fest 2017

Personal stories are at the heart of this year’s featured documentaries at the Calgary International Film Festival this year.

Announced on Wednesday, 18 documentaries will screened at this year’s festival, including Living Proof, in which Calgary director Matt Embry dives into the medical ecosystem around multiple sclerosis – from the billion dollar pharmaceutical industry to alternative solutions.

According to the MS Society of Canada, MS is currently classified as an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). The disease attacks myelin, the protective covering of the nerves, causing inflammation and often damaging the myelin. This can nerve impulses or permanent nerve damage.

“This was a very painful documentary for me to make, to be honest,” Embry said. “Having MS myself, when you go into this disease and you’re working with it in the editing suite for months at a time, there can be a lot of fears and a lot of old emotions coming back. Just being immersed in that world can be very painful, but also very hopeful.”

Embry spent three years filming the documentary, travelling the world meeting with experts, patients and their family. The aim of the documentary is to give home to the people who suffer from MS, and explore all that’s been done to treat the disease, which currently does not have a cure.

Living Proof joins other documentaries like Shut Up and Say Something, in which spoken work poetry icon Shake Koyczan reconciles with his estranged father and Calgary director Todd Kipp’s documentary Some Other Guys, which takes a look about at Liverpool’s vibrant music arts scene in the 1960s.

Many of the films, including Living Proof, will have directors and guests in attendance.

“Dreamers, poets and fireworks will connect viewers to a world that can at first seem fractured and divided, but these passionate documentaries provide a way to bring us closer together,” said Calgary Film documentary programmer Alex Rogalski.