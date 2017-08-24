Alberta chiefs of police welcome street check consultations

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) is welcoming the government’s plans to consult on street checks.

Data released in June revealed that Indigenous and black people are significantly more likely to be stopped and questioned by Edmonton police. Alberta’s Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley announced plans to launch community consultations on street checks – also known as carding.

In May of 2016, Metro reported that information obtained by Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties Association in a Freedom of Information request shows in 2015, 5,145 check up slips were completed in District 5—which has wide-ranging ethnic and economic diversity— compared to 1,837 in District 3.

The AACP said today that street checks are a critical component of how police officers do their day-to-day work.

“The ability of frontline police officers to freely engage with members of the community is an essential element of community-based policing and public safety,” read the statement.

The AACP claims they have facts that illustrate how street checks assist with ongoing investigations, help prevent criminal activity and contribute to public safety. They believe the ability for an officer to interact with a citizen at any time must not be hampered by restrictive policies or regulations.

“The last fifteen years have seen significant advances in community-based policing in Alberta, with an emphasis on officers proactively engaging and interacting with the public, as opposed to simply responding to calls for service,” the statement continued. “This has led to increased engagement and partnership with our communities and corresponding reductions in crime. Street checks have played a critical role in this success.”