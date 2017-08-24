Alberta Health Minister says dental fee guide negotiations will continue

After publishing a controversial new dental fee guide last week, the Alberta Dental Association and College (ADAC) said it will continue to discuss the high cost of dental care in this province with health officials.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said the ADAC heard her message loud and clear during a meeting held Wednesday to discuss the guide: the recommended reductions in fees don't go far enough.

Speaking to the media after yesterday’s meeting, the health minister said both parties have agreed to continue talks.

“Obviously there will be a bit of a negotiation … they got the message loud and clear that three per cent just isn’t enough,” Hoffman said.

Her initial criticism of the guide, which dentists are not required to follow, was harsh.

“I am making my opinion very clear to the college of dentists that I am not satisfied," Hoffman said last week.

There are ways the province put pressure on the medical organization including going as far as separating the college and association, according to Hoffman, but she said Wednesday she isn’t eager to go down that road.

“I don’t think we’re going to need that right now, we’ll see how discussions go over the next few weeks,” Hoffman said.

Dr. Mintoo Basahti, president of the ADAC, was unavailable for an interview but issued a statement that said the meeting was a good opportunity.

“As president of the ADAC, I have committed to further discussion with the Honorable Minister,” Basahti said.

Last week, Basahti told Metro fees will be driven down by competition and the guide will help empower patients to negotiate with their dentists.

“This will give everyone a playbook to work from, which we haven’t had in Alberta in a long time,” Basahti said.

The last time there was a dental fee guide in Alberta was more than 20 years ago.

A 2016 report from the province showed Alberta has the highest dental fees in Canada; on average, a basic check up cost 146% more in Alberta than B.C., 112% more than Ontario and 106% more than Saskatchewan.

It also found the costs associated with starting a practice are higher in this province, including salaries for dental assistants and hygienists.

Alberta Blue Cross, the largest dental insurer in the province and contributor to the 2016 report, agreed with the health minister last week and said the guide as it is currently won’t significantly reduce the price of dental care.