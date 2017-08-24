Calgary police cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of quadriplegic man 'in crisis'
CALGARY — A police watchdog investigation has concluded Calgary police were justified in shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair who had been firing a gun out of his home for 90 minutes.
A 53-year-old man, identified as David McQueen, died in January 2016 following a tense confrontation with officers.
Susan Hughson with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says police were called after a bus driver was very nearly shot and the window of his bus shattered by a bullet.
McQueen retreated into his home when police arrived, continued to fire bullets from inside and hit neighbouring homes.
Hughson says that after an hour and a half, police threw tear gas inside the home.
McQueen came out armed with a handgun and fired at officers before he was shot in the head.
Hughson says the man was clearly "in crisis" but police had no choice but to shoot him.
