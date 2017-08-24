Calgary’s inaugural Moonlight Market hits East Village this weekend

A passion project years in the making ­ the first Moonlight Market is debuting in Calgary this weekend.

By 4 p.m. on Saturday, the non-profit organization will have taken over the plaza by George C. King Bridge in East Village with street food, retailers and performances.

“We just wanted to really bring something cool to Calgary,” said Lourdes Juan, co-founder of the Moonlight Market. “We were really inspired by Asian night markets where you have a lot of curated vendors that provide small eats so you’re able to try a lot more food from a variety of different cultures and backgrounds.”

When Juan and Rocky Serate first started their mission back in 2015, it was going to be focused on Asian-inspired food. But, as their planning steamrolled ahead, they decided they wanted to celebrate the diversity in Calgary’s culinary scene instead.

“The diversity aspect is what we’re really trying to hit,” said Serate. “We want people to try out different things and let the vendors experiment with their food, too.”

The inaugural event will feature 25 different vendors from Calgary, each serving small dishes costing in between $2 and $7.

Local artists will also be on hand to perform during the market, including a magician, belly-dancer, hip-hop artist and buskers.

“I’m so excited to have some new evening programming in Calgary,” said Juan. “What these night markets do is bring that vibrancy and diversity that cities need.”