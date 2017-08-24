Calgary to become third Canadian city to install transgender flag crosswalk

Next week, the now annual Calgary Pride rainbow sidewalk will be joined by a special transgender flag sidewalk, located on the west side of 17 Ave and 4 Street SW.

This makes Calgary the third city in Canada, behind Whitehorse and Lethbridge, to install a transgender flag crosswalk for pride.

What’s more, the city will be installing a second rainbow crosswalk at the same intersection, mirroring the transgender flag.

“Every year in Calgary, the Stampede flags go up in our city, as a part of an important cultural event,” said Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley. “What I’m really excited about with this Pride sidewalk is that this is now a normal thing – this is what we do every year.”

Laurissa Chapple, executive director at Calgary Pride, said it’s important to bring awareness to the trans community, especially given that only this year did Bill 16 pass to prohibit discrimination against trans and gender non-binary individuals.

“The reality is that our understanding of gender identity is now just starting to blossom,” she said.

“We’re only the third city in Canada – and actually the first major city in Canada – so it’s really setting the tone for other major cities in Canada to recognize trans rights."