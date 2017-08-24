Fatal shooting by Calgary police justified: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog has found that a Calgary police officer – who shot and killed a Calgary man in a wheelchair during an armed standoff last year – was justified in his actions.

Police were called to the northwest community of Huntington Hills around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2016, after nearby residents reported hearing gunshots.

Several shots were fired indiscriminately from a home in the 1000 block of 78 Ave NW.

During the incident, people in the area were advised to stay inside and seek shelter in their basements.

At the time, a Calgary Transit bus driver said a shot was fired through the bus window, narrowly missing him.

According to ASIRT, a 53-year-old-paraplegic man, later identified as David McQueen, exited the residence holding a handgun and confronted police directly. He was shot and died on scene.

In a statement released the following day, ASIRT said immediate medical assistance was provided but McQueen succumbed to his injuries.

“The handgun was recovered. Aside from the deceased man, no one else was present in the residence during the standoff," read the statement.

Metro reported in January 2016 that McQueen had been on the phone with his mom and caregiver moments before the bullets were fired, according to Heather Templeton, the daughter of McQueen’s caregiver, Isabelle.

Isabelle — who was McQueen’s “Calgary mom” — cared for the mentally embattled man for fifteen years. Heather would occasionally walk his dog, Bear, and help him with errands.

“He said goodbye and hung up,” recalled Heather, who was with Isabelle at the time.

She said they left for his home after he hung up. When they arrived, Heather said they could hear shots ringing throughout the neighbourhood. All they could do was wait.

“It’s very sad,” Heather said. “He was a sweet guy but was battling something very deep.”

In 1994, McQueen suffered a spinal injury after diving headfirst into Calgary’s Sikome Lake, causing him to become a paraplegic, according to court documents. He sued the government for the injury, but was unsuccessful.

On Facebook, McQueen posted he feared authorities were monitoring his computer and phone. He said police would visit him the past, noting he was poorly treated by officers.