Salons cut gendered pricing

Haircuts aren't painful, but sometimes seeing the difference between a men's cut and women's cut can be a shock to the wallet.

In Calgary, it's hard to find a salon that loudly proclaims they cut based on hair and not gender. But as of early September, Hedkandi Salon is taking the plunge and officially changing their cut costs to reflect their stylist's experience, instead of their client's gender just in time for Calgary Pride.

Michelle Mayne, the chain's salon director, said it takes the same amount of training for their stylists to cut short and long hair, so it makes sense to even out pricing.

"A haircut is a haircut," Mayne said. "It doesn't matter if you have a short tapered haircut or a long layered one, the price is going to be the same."

The Hedkandi brand includes Johnny’s Barber Shop and Butter Beauty Parlour. According to the brand's marketing agent, most of their salons are already charging the gender neutral prices.

"It's a message of all-inclusivity," Mayne said. "No matter who you are we just want to do great hair ... we want to make sure you always feel comfortable and confident in our space and confident and beautiful when you leave."

No matter your gender, man, woman, trans, queer or otherwise Mayne said they just want clients to feel welcome and beautiful, so this move will see their salons scrapping any gendered language when it comes to cuts.

It's hard to put a flat-out cost you might expect when you walk into one of Hedkandi's salons because they already price cuts based on a scale of skilled hairdressers. But to give you an idea, a mid-range stylist at their salons would typically charge $67 for a woman and $62 for men. Now the same stylist will cost $67 no matter the client.

"Our hope is we're opening up the doors for other salons to do this as well and hopefully this will become the norm, and gender pricing will become a thing of the past," Mayne said.

Shara Rashka said her salon has quietly introduced gender-neutral pricing. She refuses to support salons that don't recognize hair has no gender.

"I used to have very short, 'uncomplicated' hair and every time I asked for the 'men's pricing' I was refused based on the fact I presented as a woman," she said. "Now tell me that's not sexist."

Rashka said the price difference sometimes was more than $20 difference for a short hair cut. She said Women's care products often have higher prices, so she also tends to buy men's products to save cash.