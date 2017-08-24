"Together we persevere": Calgary Mayor Nenshi responds to threats and hate

Mayor Naheed Nenshi is calling out hate and threats as "unacceptable" in the wake of newly-released information about the volume of threats recieved by himself and councillors.

On Wednesday, Metro released results of a FOIP request into the number of threats recorded against council members and the mayor, which showed a drastic increase between 2014 and 2016. This came just a week after the terror in Charlottesville, and a local online threat against a woman running for trusteeship.

"You may have seen news reports that show that threats against members of your City Council – me in particular – are up sharply. Obviously, this is unacceptable. It goes against everything we believe in our community."

As the mayor has said before, the only way to combat bigoted, hateful attitudes is community building, a sentiment he shared again on Thursday through a Facebook post to his followers.

"As politicians, we have a particular role to play," the mayor wrote. "We have to stand up for everyone We have to use the microphones and the lecterns we are blessed to be able to access to stand up for the dignity of every human being."

Nenshi urged Calgary to combat hatred whether its online, or in the grocery store. He went so far to use the term "snowflakes" an insult that has come to define those characterized as fragile, and popularized throughout the right in the U.S. election.