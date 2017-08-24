UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway announces plan to push natural gas resources

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeff Callaway announced his first of three major campaign platforms on Thursday, declaring that it’s time to capitalize on Alberta’s natural gas resources.

“Alberta is blessed with decades of reserves,” he said. “But, because of dithering by other governments, it is likely to be trapped in Alberta – it’s time to ramp up our use of it.”

He said that the United States used to be a major buyer of Albertan natural gas, but now export as much as they import.

We’re in danger of being pushed out of the market as Canadians and we have no one else to sell to,” he added.

Callaway also argued that the resource offers a more environmentally friendly alternative to coal, saying “gas is cleaner than diesel by 30 per cent, and much cheaper than gasoline.”

With his proposal to move to the province into what he calls “cleaner, greener energy,” Callaway doubled-down on his earlier commit of repealing the Albertan carbon tax if elected. He said he plans on joining and leading the constitutional court challenge on the proposed federal carbon tax.

“Let’s be clear,” he said. “The carbon tax is nothing more than a cash grab and I would cancel it as soon as I took office.”

He admitted that they might lose the court battle, but, in that case, said he would opt to slow down the NDP-litigated shutdown of coal plants and push the government to construct natural gas fuelled power plants.